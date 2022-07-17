Ben & Jerry’s To Mediate Dispute With Unilever Over Israel Deal

The Ben & Jerry’s company is seeking to mediate its dispute with its parent company Unilever over the latter’s deal with Ben & Jerry’s Israel allowing it to continue selling ice cream in Yehudah and Shomron, Reuters reported.

Unilever’s agreement with the CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Israel, Avi Zinger, was hailed as a win over the BDS movement. Following the announcement of the deal, Ben & Jerry’s filed a US federal lawsuit against Unilever to block the sale of its ice cream in “occupied Palestinian territory.”

A hearing on the matter was scheduled on Thursday in a Manhattan federal court. A lawyer for Ben & Jerry’s filed a letter 20 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing informing the court that it is seeking mediation.

The letter states that the companies want to “attempt to resolve their dispute through expedited formal mediation” rather than litigation.

