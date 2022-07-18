SHOCK REPORT: Iran Plotting to Assassinate Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo

Extremist-led Iran is seeking to kill former President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as revenge for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a leaked National Counterterrorism Center report.

The report states that Iran is “waging a multi-pronged campaign against select U.S. officials” including threats of legal action, international legal maneuvers, arrest warrants and sanctions.

“Since January 2021, Tehran has publicly expressed a willingness to conduct lethal operations inside the United States and has consistently identified President Donald Trump, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and former General Kenneth McKenzie as among its priority targets for retribution,” Yahoo News quoted the report as saying.

According to the report, Iran would view the killing of Trump, top U.S. officials or those “responsible for his death as successful retaliatory actions.”

As commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, Soleimani was widely considered the most powerful military official in Iran, and he commanded tremendous influence across the Gulf region and beyond and was a prime supporter of the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

Soleimani was assassinated in a January 2020 U.S. drone strike near Baghdad Airport as the IRGC was commencing a visit to Iranian proxies in Iraq.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)