“Rav of Saudi Arabia” Meets With Senior Cleric

Rav Yaakov Herzog of Jerusalem, the “Rav of Saudi Arabia,” recently met with Sheikh Ahmad Qasim Ahmad, who was previously in charge of the Religious and Chastity Police in Mecca.

“Wonderful visit and hospitality at the home of my dear friend,” Rav Herzog wrote on Twitter. “Living in Saudi Arabia, where tolerance is a reality, not only preached.”

The Sheikh responded on his account: “I thank Rabbi Yaakov for visiting me at my home in Jeddah. I welcome him and those with him. It was an opportunity to model peaceful coexistence. Coexistence is a bridge to achieving truth and constructive dialogue.”

الحمدلله زيارة رائعة للشيخ أحمد الغامدي @DAhmadq84 حيث وجدت أن التعايش والتسامح 🫂 حقيقة ملموسة وليست فقط وعظاً وتنظيراً. المملكة العربية السعودية ترسم المثال الذي يمكن للعالم اتباعه. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/KjPkKV2Lvn — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) July 17, 2022

Shabbat Shalom in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🫂✡️!!! #Sabath Join us for Kiddush and Havdalah in #Jeddah جدة ! pic.twitter.com/6PDCNLXj0q — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) July 15, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)