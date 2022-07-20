WATCH: Hezbollah Threatens War, Lapid Warns Of Consequences

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday evening made a speech threatening to target all Israeli oil and gas platforms in the Mediterranean if Lebanon’s rights over the Karish gas field aren’t respected. “There won’t be any oil extraction by Israel if Lebanon doesn’t receive its rights,” he said, adding that war will ensue if Israel doesn’t submit to his demands.

The US has been mediating indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel over the Karish gas field, with Israel saying it lies in internationally recognized economic waters and Lebanon claiming that it is located in disputed territory.

A Forbes report on Tuesday quoted Nasrallah as saying: “Oil and gas are Lebanon’s only way out of the crisis it’s going through. The situation is dire and money provided by the World Bank won’t solve this crisis. Lebanon’s leverage and its only source of power in the maritime negotiations [with Israel] is its resistance and strength. We must use this,” Nasrallah asserted.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Center for Public and State Affairs, Nasrallah’s speech is an announcement of a new phase of a front against Israel that is not limited to the Israeli/Lebanese border. “Nasrallah’s speech is announcing a new stage in a broad front, not only concentrated in the Mediterranean off the coast of Lebanon, but a war against all oil and natural gas extraction projects in the Mediterranean,” the report states. “Nasrallah warned that no one could extract and sell gas and oil if negotiations reached a dead end.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday visited Israel’s border with Lebanon and toured the IDF Northern Command on Tuesday as a warning to Hezbollah over its recent provocations.

On Monday, the IDF intercepted a drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon and earlier this month, the IDF shot down three drones launched by Hezbollah toward the Karish gas field.

Lapid warned Hezbollah of the consequences of starting up with Israel. “The State of Israel is prepared to act against any threat,” Lapid stated. “We do not seek confrontation but whoever tries to attack our sovereignty or Israeli citizens – will learn very quickly that they have made a serious mistake.”

“Israel is interested in Lebanon being a stable and prosperous neighbor that is neither a platform for Hezbollah terrorism nor an Iranian tool. The activity of Hezbollah endangers Lebanon, its citizens and their wellbeing.”

“Israel’s natural gas reserves have the potential to contribute toward a solution for the global energy crisis. Lebanon could also benefit from developing the reserves in its economic waters, through negotiations, which should be concluded forthwith.”

“This new platform is the energy future of the State of Israel and constitutes an economic opportunity, which includes the export of gas to Egypt and Europe, that every Israeli citizen will benefit from in the near future.”

“While we have no interest in escalation, Hezbollah’s aggression is unacceptable and is liable to lead the entire region into an unnecessary escalation, just when there is a genuine opportunity for Lebanon to develop its energy resources.”

“Israel is taking action against Iran’s proxies in the region and beyond, and will continue to do so. Iran is the largest exporter of terrorism in the world. We will act on our own and together with other countries in the region to prevent Iran from undermining regional stability.”

