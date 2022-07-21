WATCH: South Korean Tourists Seek Bracha From HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz

A group of South Korean tourists in Israel went to Yeshivas Ohr HaChaim this week to request a bracha from HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz.

Apparently, the power of HaRav Elbaz’s brachos has spread far and wide worldwide.

Many Christian South Koreans have a cultural fascination with Israel and the Chumash and Gemara.

There are numerous students from South Koreans enrolled in the Bible department at Bar-Ilan University. In 2019 (pre-COVID), the largest group of foreign students at the Bible department were from South Korea, according to a ISRAEL21c report.

One student, Kim Kyoungsik, a 38-year-old Christian pastor from Seoul, told ISRAEL21c:

“As a Christian, we know the Hebrew Bible; we call it the Old Testament. I was born as a Christian, so since I was very young I read the Bible and I heard the message of the Bible from parents and church, and naturally, I wanted to learn Hebrew to understand the Hebrew Bible in its original language.”

“I also have a great interest in the Holy Land itself, so I also wanted to experience the geography of Israel.”

