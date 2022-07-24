Bahrain Minister Dismissed For Refusal To Shake Hands With Israeli Envoy

A senior Bahraini official and member of the ruling family was dismissed from her position by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa after she refused to shake hands with the Israeli ambassador in Manama, Arab media outlets reported last week.

Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, who was serving as the government’s Cultural Minister, also opposed plans focused on the “Judaization” of Old Manama neighborhoods.

The handshaking refusal occurred on June 16, at a memorial service held by US Ambassador Stephen Bundy to Bahrain for his father. During the event, Shaikha Mai refused Na’eh’s outstretched hand while the service was being filmed. She then left the ambassador’s house after requesting that the US embassy refrain from publishing any photos of her at the event.

Shaikha Mai has served in various government positions for over years and has been described as a “controversial figure,” according to an Al-Mayadeen report.

A 2014 Forbes report listed her as number six on the Middle East list of the most powerful Arab women.

