Chasdei Hashem: Jerusalem Terror Victim Released From Hospital, Meets Man Who Saved Him

Eliezer Malish, the Mir avreich who was injured last week in a stabbing attack on a bus next to the Ramot Mall in Jerusalem, was released from Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Monday.

Malish, from Manchester, was moderately wounded in the attack, suffering several fractures including a broken arm, as well as a number of stab wounds.

Prior to leaving the hospital, Malish had an emotional meeting with one of the heroes who saved his life, Arutz Sheva reported.

Chaim Na’im was driving on Golda Meir when he noticed the incident and stopped his car to see if he could help. He saw Malish covered in blood and the terrorist viciously stabbing him with a screwdriver.

מפגש מרגש: אליעזר (אליוט) מליש, פצוע פיגוע הדקירה ברמות בשבוע שעבר פגש את חיים נעים שניטרל את המחבל והציל את חייו.

https://t.co/vn0naVD6T1@HezkeiB pic.twitter.com/tSW44XvcHC — ערוץ 7 (@arutz7heb) July 25, 2022

Although Na’im has a gun license, he didn’t have a weapon on him. He told Arutz Sheva that he took a large rock that was nearby to throw at the terrorist. As he was aiming at the terrorist, hesitating out of fear of the rock hitting Malish, the terrorist noticed what he was doing and as the rock hit him, began to flee. That’s when the second hero showed up – Ynet photographer Meshi Ben-Ami, who had a gun on him and shot the terrorist.

Both men were honored last week for their heroic actions by Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)