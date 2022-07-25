CHASDEI HASHEM: Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Released From The Hospital

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, who was hospitalized on Thursday morning after experiencing chest pains the week after contracting COVID, was Baruch Hashem released from the hospital late Monday afternoon.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 99, underwent a series of comprehensive medical tests while in the hospital.

HaRav Edelstein is scheduled to deliver a shiur almost immediately after arriving home.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s family members reported that HaRav Edelstein has been feeling well and he managed to carry out an almost completely normal schedule from the hospital, including shiurim, shailos, consultations, brachos and tefillos with a minyan together with yeshivah bochurim from Ponevezh.

On Motzei Shabbos, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni visited the Rosh Yeshivah and held an extended consultation regarding current political issues. On Sunday, the Rosh Yeshivah delivered his daily shiur in the hospital with a limited number of bochurim present.

The public is asked to daven for the continued health of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon Ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)