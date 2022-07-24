This Is How HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Spent Shabbos In The Hospital

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, who was hospitalized at Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital on Thursday morning after experiencing chest pains, spent Shabbos in the hospital.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 99, was diagnosed with COVID for the second time last Friday.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report on Motzei Shabbos, HaRav Edelstein is Baruch Hashem feeling well but is still in the hospital for supervision and continued testing.

HaRav Edelstein davened Shabbos Shacharis at the hospital with a minyan of talmidim who came especially to the hospital for that purpose. Also on Shabbos morning, a bris was held in the Rosh Yeshivah’s room for his great-grandchild, the grandson of his son-in-law, HaRav Itamar Garbuz, Rosh Yeshivas Orchos Torah. HaRav Edelstein served as the sandak.

The Rosh Yeshivah ate the seudos Shabbos with his daughter and son-in-law, HaRav Avraham Yeshayahu Adler, one of the Roshei Yeshivos of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Ozer.

A bris for another of HaRav Edelstein’s great-grandchildren also took place on Shabbos, the grandson of his son-in-law, HaRav Dovid Levy, one of the Roshei Yeshivos of Ponevezh. The bris took place at the home of Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, in Bnei Brak.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon Ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)