WATCH: HaMekubal Harav Batzri Cries With Kleinerman’s Parents In Special Tefillah

The parents of Moishe Kleinerman, now missing for 122 days, along with relatives of Moshe Illowitz, missing for over three years, visited the home of the Mekubal HaGaon HaRav Dovid Batzri, Rosh Yeshivas HaShalom, on Monday.

HaRav Batzri led a special tikkun with the particpation of his son, the HaMekubal HaRav Yitzchak Batzri.

HaRav Batzri sat together with the relatives for an hour’s time reciting the tikkun with great kavanah. Afterward, he gave the relatives a special kameya (amulet) and showered them with brachos.

The tikkun has been recited a number of times in cases of missing persons and families have seen yeshuos from it.

On Monday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the gag order on the Kleinerman investigation.

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)