10 Years Since The Petirah Of The Gadol HaDor HaGaon HaRav Elyashiv, Z’tl

The tenth yahrtzeit of HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, was marked on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The petirah of the Posek HaDor occurred ten years ago, a few minutes before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the 28th of Tammuz.

The mitah was brought to the Beis Medrash next to his home at 9:30 p.m. with only the family members allowed inside. Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Ezrachi began the levaya with the recital of Tehillim and Selichos. HaGaon Harav Don Segal continued reciting Selichos and then recited the pessukim of Ol Malchus Shamayim and Shema Yisrael.

Afterward, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein said that although his father-in-law requested that there be no hespedim, he would say just a few words to honor him.

Over 300,000 Jews attended the levaya, accompanying the Gadol HaDor from his modest home in Mea Shearim to Har Hamenuchos, where he was buried next to his wife, a’h.

The video below shows HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, at the last Purim celebrated in his home.

HaRav Yaakov Ades davens at the kever.

לא כסף ולא זהב.

לא הנהגה ולא שררה.

שום דבר לא עניין את מרן הרב אלישיב.

רק תורה! געגועים לגדול הדור שישב כמו בהר סיני ולמד בלי הפסקה, אך ידע להאיר פנים לכל אחד. אפילו לנער כמוני. זכותו תגן עלינו pic.twitter.com/YMpWk7fP7I — שלמה קוּק Shlomo Kook (@shlomokook) July 26, 2022

עשור להסתלקותו של פוסק הדור הגרי"ש אלישיב זצ"ל: עצרת הספד כעת בביתר עילית בהשתתפות נכדו ה'מגיד מישרים' הגאון רבי יצחק קולדצקי, חתן מרן הגר"ח קנייבסקי זצ"ל. pic.twitter.com/k8wDndbBZt — שימי שפר (@Shimishafer) July 26, 2022

עצרת מספד כעת בישיבת פוניבז' ככלות מ"ג שנים להסתלקותו של מרן הגר"ש רוזובסקי זצ"ל ולרגל עשור להסתלקותו של מרן פוסק הדור הגרי"ש אלישיב זצ"ל pic.twitter.com/7wEaisDgJx — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) July 26, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)