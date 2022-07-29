ARRESTED: One Suspect in Custody After Violent Beating of Jew in Crown Heights

An arrest has been made in the vicious beating of Crown Heights askan Yossi Hershkop, who was assaulted in front of his five-year-old child two weeks ago.

The thugs had claimed that Hershkop bumped a car behind him as he was attempting to park. As a result, they began following him as he searched for another parking spot and then confronted him by blocking his car and then attacking him – with his son still inside the car.

Footage of the assault was captured by a security camera. Now, the NYPD has made arrest over the incident.

One unnamed suspect was taken into custody at approximately 9 pm on Thursday at his home in Brooklyn.

Just a day earlier, Hershkop expressed his frustration over there having been no arrests in the case.

“I was attacked 2 weeks ago,” he wrote on Twitter. “No arrests have been made, despite the assailants’ vehicle having been seen all over the neighborhood. My son still has a lot of trauma from the incident & we now Uber instead of walk whenever we need to go out. How many others live in fear in NYC?!”

Breaking! One under arrest in the brutal assault of @yossy770. Great work by our Volunteers in collaboration with the @NYPD71Pct Detectives. #ItsWhatWeDo — CH Shomrim (@ShomrimCH) July 29, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)