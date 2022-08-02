PA Doubles ‘Salaries’ Of Terrorists Who Murdered 12 People, Including 5 US Citizens

The Palestinian Authority recently doubled the salaries of four terrorists who perpetrated the 2003 bombing at Hebrew Univerity in Jerusalem, the Israel-based Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.

The bombing left nine people dead, including 5 American citizens, and injured over 80 people.

According to the report, now that the terrorists have spent over 20 years in prison, their salaries were raised by 14.29%, from NIS 7,000 ($2,251) to NIS 8,000 ($2,572).

According to official PA documents, the terrorists have each been paid a total of NIS 1,034,500 ($332,637) so far.

Another terrorist, Omar Al-Abd, who murdered three members of the Salomon family at their Shabbos meal in 2017, also had his salary doubled this month after completing five years in prison.

It was due to the “pay to slay” payments and other corrupt practices that President Trump withdrew funding from the PA during his tenure. Perhaps President Joe Biden should have demanded an end to the outrageous practice before restoring funding to the PA and promising $100 million in U.S. funds for east Jerusalem hospitals during his recent trip to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)