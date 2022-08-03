Talks On Jewish Agency Tiff End Without Progress

The talks between the members of the Israeli legal delegation who flew to Russia last week and officials from Russia’s Justice Ministry ended without any progress, Walla News reported on Monday.

According to a source quoted by the report, the delegation members believe that the issues will only be solved via diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben-Tzvi met with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov over the issue at the latter’s request.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the meeting took place but refused to comment further.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)