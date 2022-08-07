BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Rav Uri Mandelbaum ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Uri Mandelbaum zt”l, the longtime menagel and maggid shiur at the yeshiva of Philadelphia. He was 88.

A talmid of Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l, Rav Uri was sent by the Lakewood rosh yeshiva to Philadelphia to assist Rav Elya Svei zt”l in the early years of the yeshiva. He remained there for the next 55 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Betty Mandelbaum, and by his large family of children and grandchildren who followed his lead on the derech hatorah.

The levaya is tentatively set to take place at 3 PM Sunday at the Philadelphia Yeshiva.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)