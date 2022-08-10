Spanish Town Previously Called ‘Fort Kill The Jews’ Hit With Antisemitic Graffiti

A tiny village in Spain that bore the name “Fort Kill the Jews” from 1627 until 2015 was sprayed with anti-Semitic graffiti on Wednesday ahead of a Jewish family moving in, JTA reported.

According to an El País report, a Jewish family is planning on soon moving into the village, joining another Jewish family that moved there earlier this year – the first Jews to do so since medieval times.

The word Auschwitz was sprayed on one of the village’s signs, the name “Fort Kill the Jews” was sprayed on a sign leading into the town, and several garage containers throughout the village were lit on fire.

The town was originally called Castrillo Motajudíos, or Jew’s Hill Fort, in 1035 – when Jews fleeing a pogrom settled in the village. It was renamed “Fort Kill The Jews” in 1627 when the Inquisition was at the height of its religious persecution of Spanish Jewry.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)