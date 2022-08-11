Hit & Run In UK: Israeli Father, Daughter Killed, Child Critically Injured

Two Israelis were killed and three were injured in a hit-and-run accident in the UK on Wednesday night.

ZAKA International was notified on Wednesday night of Israeli fatalities in the seaside town of Ramsgate in east Kent. A driver had veered off the road near a parking lot and crashed into five people, all members of the same family.

A 78-year-old man and his 40-year-old daughter died at the scene. The woman’s six-year-old daughter was critically injured and was evacuated to a local hospital, where she was sedated and ventilated. Her eight-year-old son and her husband were lightly injured and were also evacuated to the hospital.

The niftarim were later identified as Yoram Hirschfeld, z’l, a resident of Rosh Pina, and his daughter, Noga Sela-Hirschfeld, a’h, who was living in Cambridge with her family. The accident occurred while her father was on a visit from Israel.

We are appealing for information and CCTV/dashcam footage after two people died and a child was left seriously injured following a collision in Leopold Street, #Ramsgate, at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 10 August. Click the link for further information – https://t.co/OFAjwXdZl4 — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) August 11, 2022

The driver, a man in his 30s, initially fled the scene but was arrested shortly later and treated for minor injuries. He was later charged with manslaughter caused by reckless driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry received details of the incident and the Israeli embassy’s consul is assisting the family.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)