Gantz: Iran Gives Tens Of Millions Of Dollars To Islamic Jihad Annually

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Cypriot Defense Ministry Director-General Charalambos Petrides. (Photo: Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that Iran transfers tens of millions of dollars every year to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in order to attack Israel.

In a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart Charalambos Petrides, Gantz emphasized the tight connection between Iran and PIJ, which launched 1,100 rockets at Israel during Operation Breaking Dawn.

“Islamic Jihad has an open tab in Iran,” he said. “Iran provides Islamic Jihad in Gaza with tens of millions of dollars per year.”

“Iran, via the IRGC, transfers knowhow and attempts to smuggle materials to Gaza, which are then used to build weapons aimed at civilians,” Gantz added.

“While the world watched ‘another escalation between Israel and Gaza,’ I stopped to emphasize [that] the Iranian ayatollahs are involved in this front. Islamic Jihad in Gaza is a violent Iranian proxy. Their leadership visits Iran and meets Iranian leaders frequently.”

“Israel will maintain its freedom of action in all arenas,” Gantz asserted. “Our eyes and targets focus on anyone who threatens the security of our citizens – from Khan Yunis to Tehran.”

“On the strategic level, Israel will continue to work with our partners in facing Iranian aggression, which harms security and stability everywhere – from the Israel-Gaza border to the Mediterranean Sea, to the Gulf and beyond.”

