IS HE SENILE? Majority of American Concerned About Biden’s Mental Health

A majority of Americans are worried about President Biden’s mental health, according to a new survey from Issues & Insights/TIPP.

The poll found that 59% of respondents were “concerned” about Biden’s mental health, with 36% saying they were “very concerned” and 23% “somewhat concerned.”

Comparatively, just 39% in total said they are either “not very concerned” (18%) or “not concerned at all” (21%) about his cognitive abilities. Another 2% said they aren’t sure about how concerned they are.

Unsurprisingly, the poll found a partisan divide in Americans’ views on the mental state of the president. Just 39% of Democrats said they are “concerned,” while 82% of Republicans and 56% of independents said the same.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)