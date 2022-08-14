Jerusalem Bus Accident: 21-Year-Old Newlywed Is Fighting For Her Life

The well-known Israeli composer Reb Hillel Paley revealed on Friday that the critically injured victim of the bus accident in Jerusalem on Thursday night is his daughter-in-law, 21, who wed his son only six months ago

“Please say a tefillah and request much rachamim for my daughter-in-law, who married my son only six months ago, and was critically injured in the catastrophic accident in Jerusalem,” Reb Paley said.

“Hashem Yeruacheim, she lost both legs in the accident and she’s now fighting for her life.”

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah l’ Batsheva bas Sora Chaya b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Rav Paley also requested tefillos for his son, Chaim ben Rochel, to have the strength to deal with the difficult situation he’s facing.

