Kahana, Ex-IDF Chief Of Staff Eisenkot, Join Gantz And Sa’ar

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot announced on Sunday morning that he is running for the next Knesset together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minster Gideon Sa’ar’s merged parties.

The move comes after weeks of speculation about which party Eisenkot would join – Yesh Atid or Blue and White. Eisenkot, who is known for holding left-wing views, is bringing Yamina MK Matan Kahana with him to the newly formed Gantz-Sa’ar-Eisenkot slate, which will be called “The State Camp” (Hamachane Hamamlachti). Kahana will receive the ninth slot and Eisenkot is expected to add two more candidates to the list in the 16th and 18th slots.

The addition of Kahana to the new slate is significant as the Chareidi parties informed Gantz that they will not join a government with a party that includes Kahana on the list. Later on Sunday, pashkvilim against Gantz for accepting “the destroyer of the Torah world – Matan Kahana” were already seen on Chareidi streets.

פשקווילים נגד גנץ בעקבות שילוב מתן כהנא במפלגה.

כדרכם של פשקווילים ללא חתימה, אבל רשימת בעלי העניין ארוכה pic.twitter.com/Xav52w9EKp — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) August 14, 2022

Ayelet Shaked, who is running for the next Knesset with her newly formed Zionist Spirit party, responded to the announcement by taking a dig at Kahana, sardonically stating: “I wish success to Matan Kahan on his new path and to Gadi Eisenkot on joining politics.”

“There’s no doubt that the left-wing State Camp is good news for all left-wing voters. We will make sure that in any government that is formed, they won’t be able to advance their shared vision with Gantz to establish a Palestinian state. Matters have been clarified and state right right-wing voters have one home – The Zionist Spirit.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)