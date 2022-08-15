Tehillim: HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen Is Hospitalized

The Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, was hospitalized on Monday due to a severe infection in his leg.

The Rosh Yeshivah is receiving treatment in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

HaRav Cohen’s family members said that a professor who is an expert in the particular issue the Rosh Yeshivah is facing will head the treatment, assisted by the hospital staff.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Rav Shalom ben Tufacha Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

