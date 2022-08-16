DEVELOPING: Vehicle Carrying Skverer Rebbe Reportedly Involved in Fatal MVA on Route 6

A serious MVA occurred Monday evening on Route 6, a highway connecting Monsey and Kiryas Joel, with reports of critical injuries and possibly a fatality. Hatzolah was at the scene treating multiple victims.

Initial reports state that a vehicle carrying the Skverer Rebbe may have been involved in the collision. The Rebbe is reportedly not injured and was taken from the scene in another vehicle and is safely back in New Square.

This story was first reported by The Monsey Scoop.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)