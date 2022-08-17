Former Aide: Rudy Giuliani Terrified of Prison, Wants to Die a Free Man [VIDEO]

Rudy Giuliani, who is now squarely in the crosshairs of a Georgia probe into attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, is reportedly “nervous” and just wants to die a free man.

Giuliani argued that he couldn’t give testimony in the Georgia probe because he’s not physically well. But Ken Frydman, his former press secretary, says that’s all hogwash.

“He knows how the DOJ works. He knows how the FBI works. He knows these are meticulous investigations,” Frydman told CNN. “I know he’s nervous. He could have flown to Georgia. You know, he flies all over the world. So, that’s just a typical tactic to try to postpone the inevitable.”

“He knows that he concocted this scheme. He knows he lied for his client, and he knows what we all know,” Frydman added. “I think, at this point in his life, his goal is to die a free man.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)