ERASURE: School District Bans Anne Frank’s Diary

Anne Frank’s diary has been removed from the shelves of a school district in Fort Worth, Texas, at the behest of conservative parents and members of the Keller School District school board.

Why has the diary been banned? The complaint submitted about it just said that it “shouldn’t be read without parental supervision.” The parents who objected to the book being kept in the schools’ libraries and classrooms didn’t even show up to the meeting where it was discussed.

“It’s disgusting. It’s devastating. It’s legitimate book banning, there’s no way around it,” Laney Hawes, a parent of four children in the Keller district, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I feel bad for the teachers and the librarians.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)