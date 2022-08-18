ERASURE: School District Bans Anne Frank’s Diary

Anne Frank’s diary has been removed from the shelves of a school district in Fort Worth, Texas, at the behest of conservative parents and members of the Keller School District school board.
Why has the diary been banned? The complaint submitted about it just said that it “shouldn’t be read without parental supervision.” The parents who objected to the book being kept in the schools’ libraries and classrooms didn’t even show up to the meeting where it was discussed.
“It’s disgusting. It’s devastating. It’s legitimate book banning, there’s no way around it,” Laney Hawes, a parent of four children in the Keller district, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I feel bad for the teachers and the librarians.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The book has some inappropriate part. As a frum parent, I did not want my daughter to read it. I had to find a version with the inappropriate part removed. Was that what this is about?
In her diary, Anne Frank discusses explicitly her private parts. Would you want your child reading that?
My parents didnt let me read it as a kid. They objected to the innapropriate content.
Never read the book, was never assigned reading in public school. Wrong minority group. I can quote you other books though about those since I’ve had to read them so many times.
I agree with the earlier commenters. Anne Frank was a teenager with no real Jewish background and never experienced or learned the concepts of Jewish morals, modesty, and so on. She talks about things just like any non-Jewish teenager would, and thus mentions topics that most of us would not want our children exposed to. That sentiment holds true also for non-Jews who nonetheless practice religious / conservative morals and have an understanding of what is and isn’t appropriate. As such, saying the diary should require parental supervision is pretty understandable.
In truth, Anne Frank’s diary is really not so much of a Holocaust memoir as that of a teenager who grows up under persecution. It’s precisely that lack of real Jewish context that made the diary so popular all over the world. Had it been the story of a Frum boy or girl struggling to keep their spirits and Yiddishkeit alive while in hiding, it would never have reached the status this diary achieved.