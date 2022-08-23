SHOCK: Trump Kept Over 300 Classified Documents

Former President Donald Trump had over 300 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate when the FBI executed its search warrant two weeks ago, according to a report from the New York Times.

“In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office,” the Times reported Monday.

An earlier search of the premises, conducted with the permission of Trump’s team, yielded about 150 classified documents, NYT reporters said.

The contents of the documents and materials seized by the FBI agents during their search remain unclear.

“Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over,” the report said. “The highly sensitive nature of some of the material in the boxes prompted archives officials to refer the matter to the Justice Department, which within months had convened a grand jury investigation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)