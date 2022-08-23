Tucker Carlson: Fauci Like Fidel Castro and “Mental Patients”

Fox News start anchor Tucker Carlson compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, who announced his retirement Monday, to Fidel Castro and “mental patients” for referring to himself in the third person.

Carlson played a montage of clips showing Fauci criticizing those who opposed his policy suggestions relating to Covid-19.

“So if they get up and criticize science, nobody’s gonna know what they’re talking about. But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people can recognize there’s a person there, so it’s easy to criticize,” Fauci in a clip from a CBS interview in November 2021. “But they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.”

“So if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science,” he says in another, earlier interview on MSNBC in June 2021.

Carlson didn’t hold back.

“Ok, first of all, the only people who refer to themselves in public non-ironically in the third person are Fidel Castro and mental patients, ok?” he said. “So that should’ve been a tipoff right there. I am science? I’m the state, the state is me. Woah, settle down, megalomania man. This is nuts!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)