Losing Far-Right Candidate Laura Loomer Won’t Concede Because She’s “A Winner”, After Toasting With Holocaust Denier [VIDEOS]

Laura Loomer, a far-right agitator who became infamous for expressing her explicit support for white nationalism and calling mass shootings false flags, lost her Republican primary on Tuesday to represent Florida’s 1st Congressional District, failing in her bid to unseat Rep. Dan Webster.

However, Loomer is refusing to concede because, she says, “I’m a winner.”

“I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner,” she told supporters. “And the reality is, the Republican Party is broken to its core.”

What we have done tonight is really, honestly shocked the nation,” she asserted. “We have further exposed a corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party. And that is exactly the reason why, right, I decided to go against the RINO Republican Daniel Webster, do-nothing Daniel Webster.”

This wasn’t Loomer’s first election loss. In 2020, she won the GOP nomination to represent Florida’s 21st District, but lost to her Democratic opponent in the general election by 20 points.

In 2017, Loomer said: “I totally support ethnonationalism. Someone asked me, ‘Are you pro-white nationalism?’ Yes. I’m pro-white nationalism.”

On another note, Loomer “toasted” with white-supremacist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes “to the hostile takeover of the Republican Party.” See both videos below:

“I am pleading with the Republican Party to please start taking this issue seriously. Please.” — Far-right congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who was defeated by conservative Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), sobs while falsely claiming voter fraud cost her the primary. pic.twitter.com/6smsaANRyy — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022

Hard to believe Laura Loomer lost. She clearly ran a perfectly normal and rational campaign based solely on the real issues that matter to every Floridian. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ZvzxCi0dS8 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) August 24, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)