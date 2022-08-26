BOMBSHELL: Whistleblowers Say FBI Ordered Not to Investigate Hunter Biden’s Laptop

In a stunning validation of Republican accusations against the FBI being biased, whistleblowers say the agency deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the contents of his now-infamous laptop.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday outlining the accusations made by the unidentified whistleblowers.

“Recently, my office has heard from individuals with knowledge of the FBI’s corruption,” Johnson wrote. “After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’ and that the FBI is ;not going to change the outcome of the election again.'”

Johnson urged Horowitz to investigate the claims, saying that “the longer your office stands on the sidelines and delays investigating the FBI’s actions, the harder it will be for you to uncover the truth and hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing.”

Horowitz previously told Johnson that his office wouldn’t investigate the FBI’s handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation into its contents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)