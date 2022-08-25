IS HE LYING?: Biden Says He Got “Zero” Heads-Up from DOJ About Mar-a-Lago Raid

President Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he had no idea that the Justice Department was planning a raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, pushing back against accusations that he gave the green light for it.

“I didn’t have any advance notice,” Biden insisted. “None, zero, not one single bit.”

Biden’s comments came just a day after it was revealed that the White House counsel’s office asked the National Archives in April to “provide the FBI access” to the initial 15 boxes of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago and ignore Trump’s claims of executive privilege. It isn’t known whether Biden himself knew about or personally approved the request.

The day after the correspondence with Trump’s legal team, a grand jury issued a subpoena for documents bearing classification markings that were still being held by Trump. On June 3, FBI and DOJ officials came to Mar-a-Lago to pick up the documents. Then, on August 5th, the FBI obtained a search warrant to raid Trump’s residence on the suspicion that further classified documents were being held there.

They were right. Agents seized 27 boxes of materials, including 11 sets of classified documents that were labeled top secret, secret, or confidential.

