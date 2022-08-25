PCS Accounting Course Open House – NEW Israel Remote Option!

Make the Most of Your Time in Israel!

PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House This Tuesday

New! Israel Option!



Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

Make the most of your time in Israel and receive your Master’s Degree in Accounting from FDU, a degree from a top rated college, with a 98% placement rate.

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Learn about a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying, part-time opportunities.

Remote option for out of town. New! Israel program!

PCS Placement Advantage:

8 placement coordinators

Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

Separate classes for men and women

Virtual Open House:

Tuesday, August 30

8:00 PM ISL (Israel Time) I 1:00 PM EST

Join Open House: Contact: [email protected] for login/call in information.

For more information:

Contact: Tova Sapirman at (732)-367-1500 or [email protected]