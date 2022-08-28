WATCH: Yishai Ribo’s New Hit Released On Rosh Chodesh Elul

Famed Israeli singer Yishai Ribo released a new song on Sunday, Rosh Chodesh Elul aptly named: “Soon It Will Open”.

However, Ribo actually wrote the song, the first one he ever wrote with a partner, quite a while ago. During of one of the COVID lockdowns in Israel, he was sitting with his friend – fellow famed singer Akiva Turgeman – by the ocean, and they wrote a song describing the moment before everything opens, before the picture clears and the light rises. However, the words of the song are very fitting for Rosh Chodesh Elul and its accompanying theme of the gates of Shamayim opening.

Ribo said about the song: “After it was written, I put the song aside and almost forgot about it. Suddenly, after two years, I felt that it needed to come out. The experience of creating with another artist is new for me.”

The past year was an extremely successful one for Ribo. His huge hit “Sibat HaSibot” won an award and was the most played song in Israel this year. He also broke records with an international concert tour in cities such as Toronto, Miami, and Paris.

Soon It Will Open:

Lyrics: By Yishai Ribo and Akiva Turgeman

I want to find you

In the concealment within the concealment

To discover again for myself

The love within the love

Because where am I? Where are You?

What is with this frozen heart? Longing for warmth again

I just want to find a place

Chorus:

And soon the water will break through, all the water in the world

Soon the Shamayim will open, all the Shamayim in a person

And soon the heart will open

Soon it will open, soon it will open

Soon the heart will open

Slowly trying to choose the good even when it’s just a bit

And I believe that I have bechirah

From the koach of this niggun, from the koach of tefillah

Because where am I? Where are You?

What is with this heart that is lost?

Just want to find a place.

Chorus:

And soon the water will break through, all the water in the world

Soon the Shamayim will open, all the Shamayim in a person

And soon the heart will open

Soon it will open, soon it will open

Soon the heart will open

Soon the water will break open, all the water in the world.

Soon Shamayim will rejoice, all the Shamayim in a person

And soon the heart will open

Soon it will open

