Yair Lapid Blames Netanyahu For Iran Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed the impending nuclear deal in a press briefing on Sunday and said that Israel is preparing for every scenario regarding Iran.

Speaking at a press briefing, Lapid said that Israel’s military and intelligence forces are preparing for “every scenario” and we are making a “concerted effort to ensure the Americans and Europeans understand the dangers involved in the agreement.”

Lapid also slammed opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, saying: “Our political directive, from day one, is to fight against the agreement with all our might but without harming the strategic relations with the US and without harming their heedfulness to our arguments. We much not reach the situation we were in in 2015. We are still paying for the damage caused by Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, as a result of which the American administration stopped the dialogue with us and did not allow Israel to introduce amendments to the agreement.”

Netanyahu did not remain silent in the face of the attack and on Sunday evening accused Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz of abandoning the public struggle against the deal.

“In the past year, Lapid and Gantz have completely abandoned the public fight against the nuclear agreement with Iran,” Netanyahu said. “For 12 years, we fought resolutely against this agreement and even got the US to withdraw from it.”

“But in their only year in power, Lapid and Gantz fell asleep on guard and allowed the US and Iran to reach a nuclear agreement that endangers our future. They simply did nothing to pressure the US administration not to sign this agreement. Unlike us – they didn’t go to Congress, didn’t go to the UN, and didn’t conduct a vigorous information campaign in the world media.”

“After the US had already concluded the main points of the agreement with Iran, only then did Lapid and Gantz remember to wake up. Too late, too little. Lapid and Gantz’s incompetence will be remembered in history as the Iranian nuclear fiasco.”

“There is no better example of this powerlessness than the fact that Bennett, the ‘Iranian Affairs Minister,’ whom Lapid appointed is currently vacationing in Italy, on the eve of the signing of the agreement, and in an area without reception.”

“That’s not how you fight existential danger. This is not how you protect Israel.”

“I pledge to you, citizens of Israel: After we win the elections, we will act in every way against this agreement. I will never let Iran get a nuclear weapon.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)