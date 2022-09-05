Under Pressure? Lieberman Viciously Attacks Bibi: “Trash Of The Human Race”

In the shadow of claims by a former adviser that he engaged in criminal acts, including offering him $100,000 to murder a police officer, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Sunday engaged in an unprecedented attack against opposition chairman Binyamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to reporters prior to entering Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Lieberman defended himself from the allegations against him. “Any reasonable person who receives an offer to kill a police officer is expected to run to the police,” he said. “The fact that he remembered 20 years later speaks for itself. This is a pathological liar and a pathological miser who is obsessed with money.”

It should be noted that the man who made the claims against Lieberman, Yossi Kamisa, said that he did report the incident to the police at the time it occurred and tried to meet with the head of the Police Investigations Division. However, a police insider informed Lieberman about the meeting, who used his influence to have it canceled.

Liberman then excoriated Netanyahu, whom he blames for the claims against him, calling him “the trash of the human race who has no red lines.”

“This is Netanyahu’s methods,” Leiberman claimed. “It’s not the first time. The man is simply the trash of the earth and has no red lines. It’s clear that Netanyahu understands that the only thing that separates him from the government is Avigdor Lieberman. He’s in a panic, in hysteria. We’re the only right-wing party that declared we won’t sit with him. The one who separates Netanyahu from the government is me.”

The Likud party responded to Lieberman’s comments by stating: “Lieberman, the national inciter, is under pressure. The man who suggested throwing the Chareidim into the dump now calls Netanyahu derogatory names like the last of the gangsters. We hope that he won’t offer anyone $100,000 to eliminate Netanyahu.”

“Lieberman can stop hallucinating. The Likud and former prime minister Netanyahu have nothing to do with the disturbing allegations published against him in recent days.”

Earlier this year, Lieberman compared Netanyahu to Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar.

According to a Ynet report, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will hold a discussion on the claims against Lieberman at a meeting later this week. However, legal experts say there is very little chance she will order an investigation into the matter due to various issues, including the fact that the alleged incident occurred about 20 years ago, which is beyond the statute of limitations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)