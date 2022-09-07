SHAIMOS SCANDAL: 2 Storage Units Stuffed with Shaimos Abandoned by Fraudster in Lakewood

An individual who ran a shaimos truck in Lakewood took money from Lakewood residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units that are now up for auction.

The shocking discovery was made by a frum moving company, whose owner immediately called local officials to get their help in ensuring the proper burial of the shaimos. Those who visited the storage units say there is believed to be enough shaimos in the storage units to fill an 18-wheeler tractor trailer. In fact, one of the units is so stuffed with shaimos that they haven’t been able to open the door yet.

