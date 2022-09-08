GOING HUNGRY: Growing Number of Americans Can’t Afford Food

A Harvard fellow told CNBC that a growing number of Americans “simply can’t afford to buy food” as inflation wrecks their finances.
The fact that there’s a large number of Americans that simply can’t afford to buy food highlights the desperation that this economic climate creates,” said Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.
“Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation,” he said.
A recent survey conducted by LendingTree found that roughly two-thirds of Americans are concerned over how to pay for groceries amid soaring prices.
THE REASON they cant afford food BECAUSE of the social programs of the govt!
If Americans would stop buying expensive prepared foods they would save considerable expense. Store brands, inexpensive cuts of meat and sale items greatly reduce costs.
Our heimish stores even sell salt water for the Pesach Sedorim and this week I saw one selling pre-cooked lockshon for soup.