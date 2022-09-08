GOING HUNGRY: Growing Number of Americans Can’t Afford Food

A Harvard fellow told CNBC that a growing number of Americans “simply can’t afford to buy food” as inflation wrecks their finances.

The fact that there’s a large number of Americans that simply can’t afford to buy food highlights the desperation that this economic climate creates,” said Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

“Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation,” he said.

A recent survey conducted by LendingTree found that roughly two-thirds of Americans are concerned over how to pay for groceries amid soaring prices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)