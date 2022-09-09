Terror In Israel: Israeli Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

A terror attack took place in the early hours of Friday morning in the Shomron when Palestinians opened fire at a passing car with Israeli license plates near the village of Hawara.

The driver was lightly injured from glass fragments from the window that was shattered due to the gunfire. He was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The terrorists, who shot from their vehicle, fled the scene after the attack in the direction of one of the Arab villages in the area. IDF forces launched a manhunt and closed off the entrances and exits to Hawara and neighboring Arab villages.

The Shomron Regional Council said that the terrorists also shot at another car in which the Rosh Yeshivah of the Hesder Yeshivah in Tapuach was traveling but Baruch Hashem, he was not injured.

“We’re seeing a very serious resurgence of terror incidents here in the heart of the Shomron and in the entire area between Shechem and Jenin in general,” said Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council.

“The Palestinian Authority is pouring more and more fuel on the fire and is trying to create an intifada here. I say clearly that if the Israeli government does not give the IDF the opportunity to turn the tables here, it can cost us in blood. The policy of tolerating the many armed terrorists who roam the area is what brought about the attempted attack tonight in Yafo that ended in a neis as well as this attack that ended in a neis, but we can’t rely on nissim.”

“We demand from the Israeli government to end its obsequiousness towards the Palestinian Authority and allow the IDF to turn the tables and change its policy from a defensive standpoint to an all-encompassing offensive attack against all armed terrorists and all weapons circulating the area. It’s possible to stop the emerging terror wave – it’s in the hands of the government. It’s possible to stop the next terror attack.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)