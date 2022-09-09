WATCH: Over 20,000 Attend 1st Main Selichos At Kosel

Over 20,000 mispallelim attended Selichos at the Kosel on Thursday night at 12:30 a.m.

It was the first of the 14 main Selichos that will be held at the Kosel this year.

Due to the great demand, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation requested that the public come early to Selichos and not wait until the final ones before Rosh Hashanah in order to spread out the crowds and maintain the safety of mispallelim.

Last week, a routine safety inspection of the Kosel stones was carried out with a special crane in preparation for the huge crowds expected during Elul and Tishrei.

