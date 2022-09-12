BLIND ALLEGIANCE: Most Republicans Want Trump to Run Even if Charged with Crimes

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans say in a new poll that they want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, even if he’s charged with a crime over his handling of classified documents.

The poll, conducted by NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist, found that while 65% of Americans overall don’t want Trump to mount another bid for the presidency if he’s charged with a crime, 61% of Republicans still say he should.

Additionally, “a plurality of Americans (44%) say President Trump did something illegal when he took government documents after leaving the Presidency. An additional 17% think the former president did something unethical but not illegal. One in four Republicans say Trump did either something illegal (5%) or unethical (20%). 29% of Americans, including 63% of Republicans, think Trump did nothing wrong,” poll directors said.

Trump once said he could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and he wouldn’t lose a single vote. This latest poll seems to confirm that.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)