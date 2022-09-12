3 Lev Tahor Members Sentenced To Prison This Week

Three Lev Tahor members were sentenced to prison this week for their roles in the kidnapping of children in 2018.

“This was a horrific, horrendous, crime that was committed,” Judge Nelson Roman said on Friday during the sentencing of one of the defendants, Mordechai Malka.

Prior to the sentencing, Malka apologized for his role in the kidnapping but the judge dismissed his remarks, noting his lack of remorse during the trial itself, and sentenced him to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Earlier last week, the judge sentenced Matisyahu Moshe Malka (Mordechai’s brother) and Yaakov Rosner for their roles in the kidnapping. Rosner also expressed remorse for his role in the kidnapping as well as his newfound enlightenment about the cult’s toxicity. His words were apparently perceived as sincere by the judge who released Rosner on account of the time he has served since March 2021.

In contrast, Malka was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Mordechai Malka’s brothers-in-law, the Weingarten brothers, will be facing trial in the near future. Two of them have already been extradited to the United States from Guatemala in order to face trial.

“I feel bad though,” said Lev Tahor survivor Mendy Levy, who escaped the cult several years ago. “Because Mordechai Malka was not really a bad guy. He was just forced to do what he did by the Weingartens, Nachman Helbrans, and Mayer Rosner.”

