Former Trump Lawyer: Ex-President Has “Very High” Chance of Being Indicted – But Not Over Classified Documents

Former President Donald Trump’s top lawyer in the Russia collusion probe says the ex-president is staring down a “very high” chance of being indicted on charges – but not ones relating to his handling of classified info. Rather, Ty Cobb says Trump’s most significant legal challenges come from his attempts to stay in power after the 2020 election.

“I think the president is in serious legal water, not so much because of the search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding,” Cobb told CBS News. “That was the first time in American history that a president unconstitutionally attempted to remain in power illegally.”

Cobb said he believes prosecutors may have been searching in part for documents proving Trump’s central role in the scheme to overturn the election.

“It is about the bigger picture, the Jan. 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts to… cling to the presidency in a desperate fashion,” he said.

Like former Attorney General Bill Barr, Cobb has come out adamantly opposed to those who claim the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“He clearly violated the [Constitution] when gave aid and comfort and three hours of inaction with regard to what was happening on the grounds of the Capitol,” Cobb said. “That clearly gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists.”

“I believe former President Trump is a deeply wounded narcissist,” he added. “He is often incapable of acting other than in his perceived self-interest or for revenge.”

