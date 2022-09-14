WATCH: “‘The New Maran’ Carries The Chareidi Sector On His Shoulders”

As news reports focused on the political drama surrounding the dispute between Degel HaTorah and Agudas Yisrael, with a split having the potential to thwart Binyamin Netanyahu from gaining enough mandates to form a coalition, Channel 13 News published a report on “The New Maran” – HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, who made the fateful decision on the future of Degel HaTorah.

As the journalist stated: “This decision came from this small room in Bnei Brak.”

The Israeli public became very interested in HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein following the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky, z’tl, as the Rosh Yeshivah was termed the “the next Chareidi leader who inherited the mantle of leadership of the Chareidi public from HaRav Chaim, zt’l.”

The concept of a Gadol B’Torah as a “leader” is so different from that of the secular concept of l’havdil a “secular leader” that it’s difficult to explain. When the interviewer asks UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni: “How did HaRav Edelstein receive the leadership?” Gafni struggled to answer: “There’s no explanation for it that we can put into words,” he said.

“There’s no elections, are there?” the journalist asked.

The video also focused on the fact that viewers shouldn’t think that “the new Maran” is “new” in the traditional sense of the word as he will be celebrating his 100th birthday in a few months, bli ayin hara. Furthermore, as the narrator says, “the new Maran’s central tafkid is davka to safeguard ‘the old’ – that is, tradition.”

“The entire history of the Chareidi sector in Israel is on the shoulders of HaRav Edelstein,” the journalist says. “The story of his life corresponds to the story of the Chareidim in Israel, which was built after the Holocaust, and in a measure more than symbolic, around the flagship yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevezh.”

The report also mentioned HaRav Edelstein’s words in the past praising IDF soldiers and comparing them to the two brothers in Lod, [as told in the Gemara] who gave up their lives for the sake of Klal Yisrael by admitting to a murder they didn’t commit.

Pappus and Lulianius [their Jewish names were Shamayah and Achiyah] were two wealthy Jewish brothers who lived in the city of Laodicea [now in Turkey] during the time of the Roman Empire. When a gentile princess was found dead, the murder was blamed on the Jews and the city’s governor threatened to kill the entire Jewish population in Laodicea. Pappus and Lulianius took responsibility for the murder in order to save the Jews and were executed by a Roman officer.

At the time, HaRav Edelstein was severely criticized for his words praising IDF soldiers who are moser nefesh for Klal Yisrael by extremist elements in Chareidi society.

The journalist also marveled at the fact that HaRav Edelstein b’chasdei Hashem still delivers a shiur to young bochurim. “It’s the sound of the magical moment of the Olam Hayeshivos – the Rosh Yeshivah says something that intellectually stimulates the young students and the noise of the debates and pilpulim in the sugya begins. It gets more and more intense and it’s impossible to stop it.”

“Everyone, everyone arrives at these wooden doors, to these simple homes of these ascetic individuals and there they unload their burdens and seek brachos,” UTJ Yaakov Asher says toward of the end of the video.

“Divrei Torah are interesting and sweet and this is the happiest life, real happiness,” the video shows HaRav Edelstein telling a group of students.

