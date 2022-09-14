Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Shailos And Teshuvos

British Jewry, together with the general British public, are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth.

But for frum Jews who live their lives according to the Shulchan Aruch, the situation has led to some shailos.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, a kehilla in London asked a shaila of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Dovid Weiss, the Rav of the Satmar kehilla in Antwerp, whether to hold a Hachnasas Sefer Torah on the streets during the days of mourning.

HaRav Weiss responded that it shouldn’t be held and one must avoid showing joy in public such as holding a chuppah or Hachnasas Sefer Torah in the street.

In another p’sak halacha from the Rosh Yeshivas Gateshead, HaGaon HaRav Avrohom Gurwitz, he instructed that a girls’ school should be closed during the funeral and afterward only teach limudei kodesh.

In a letter sent to the parents of the students at the school, the administration writes: “We asked HaRav Avraham Gurvitz regarding opening the school next Monday because of the Queen’s funeral. The decision was not to hold studies during the funeral, and afterward only teach limudei kodeh. Therefore we’re holding lessons in school only between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM in the afternoon, and only limmudei kodesh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)