Yeshiva University Freezes All Student Clubs to Avoid Recognizing LGBTQ+ Group

Yeshiva University has put a freeze on all undergraduate club activities until it can hammer out a legal strategy following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to lift a stay on a New York judge’s order to recognize an LGBTQ+ club.

The matter is so serious to YU administration that the university is considering dissolving all of its clubs and student organizations to avoid being forced to recognize the YU Pride Alliance.

An email to Yeshiva University students said: “Considering the upcoming Chagim, the university will hold off on all undergraduate club activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the U.S. Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom.”

The move was received with backlash from YU’s own student body, including Stern College for Women Student Council President Meital Lindenberg, who told the YU Commentator outlet that “clubs are essential to building positive student life on campus.”

Another to criticize YU’s move was Yeshiva Student Union President Baruch Lerman, who complained that students “have not received any guidance about how we are to proceed with approving clubs, or having student council events.”

By a 5-4 vote Wednesday, the justices lifted a temporary hold on a court order that requires Yeshiva University to recognize the group, even as a legal fight continues in New York courts. Two conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, sided with the court’s three liberal justices to form a majority.

The disagreement among the justices appears to be mostly about procedure, with the majority writing in a brief unsigned order that Yeshiva should return to state court to seek quick review and temporary relief while the case continues. If it gets neither from state courts, the school can return to the Supreme Court, the majority wrote.

Following the ruling, the president of the university, Rabbi Ari Berman, said that faith-based universities have the right to establish clubs within its understanding of the Torah.

“Yeshiva University simply seeks that same right of self-determination,” he said. “The Supreme Court has laid out the roadmap for us to find expedited relief and we will follow their instructions.”

(YWN/AP)