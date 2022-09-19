LIBS FUME: Additional Buses Packed with Migrants Arrive in NYC – And More Are Coming

Two more buses filled with migrants who illegally entered Texas arrived in New York City on Sunday morning, following the arrival of six buses on Saturday and additional buses expected later in the day.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bused more than 2,500 migrants to New York City since August 5th, more than 8,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and more than 600 to Chicago – all cities which have been declared sanctuaries for illegals by their Democratic leaders.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues to complain about the moves, saying that “rogue” governors are causing a humanitarian crisis in his city and attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, whose leaders had previously bent over backwards insisting they support sanctuary policies – until migrants actually showed up.

There are currently more than 8,000 illegal immigrants in New York City’s shelter system, with thousands more having already been moved elsewhere.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)