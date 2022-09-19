Trump: I Invented the Term “Caravan” to Describe Groups of Migrants (He Didn’t)

At a rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, former President Donald Trump claimed that invented the word “caravan” to describe large groups of migrants heading to the U.S. border.

Trump bragged that he told foreign leaders that he would withhold aid to their countries because “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally, and you put them in caravans.’”

“I came up with that term, by the way,” he added. “That was my term, like fake news and lots of other terms we came up with. Crooked Hillary, we came up with Crooked Hillary, we came up with a lot of terms.”

A cursory Google search shows that the term “caravan of immigrants” was used at least as far back as 2014.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)