Rubio: No Other Country Would Tolerate Illegal Immigrants Pouring Through Their Border [SEE THE VIDEO]

In an interview with Fox News, Senator Marco Rubio blasted a lawsuit filed by some of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The class action lawsuit alleges that the migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses and lured onto the planes with fake promises that violated their 4th and 14th Amendment rights.

“Think about this, okay? People came into this country illegally, okay,” Rubio began when asked for comment. “And the first thing they do is get lawyers, and use our laws to sue an elected governor, to sue a state. Think about that! They just got here! They’re not even here legally.”

“They didn’t enter the country the proper way, and they’re immediately in court, demanding rights and claims under our laws! This is outrageous,” he said.

“What other country in the world would even tolerate that? So I think this is — this is not immigration, what we’re seeing. This is mass migration. That’s a very different thing. But to think about the fact that somebody just came here illegally, and within a week, they are in court and they have lawyers representing them in court, suing the American government whose laws they just violated is just unbelievable. It angers me, and it should anger everybody.”

