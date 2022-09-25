2 Israelis Killed In Crash In Georgia, 4 Injured Victims Evacuated To Israel

Two Israeli women were killed on Friday in an accident between a tourist minibus and a truck in the mountainous Kada area in Georgia.

Seventeen others, mainly Israelis, were injured in the accident and were evacuated to three hospitals in the area, with some undergoing emergency surgery.

Rav Ze’evi Mendelzon, the Chabad sh’liach in the nearby city of Batumi, and a team of volunteers went to the hospitals to assist the injured victims.

Four injured Israelis were brought to Israel for further treatment, including a 38-year-old woman with multi-system injuries.

Two seriously injured Israeli women remain hospitalized in Georgia, Ynet reported.

The Department of Israelis Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting the victims along with Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Hadas Meitzad and the Consul in Tbilisi Hadas Cohen.

Georgia is a very popular tourist destination for Israelis.

