UH, WHAT? VP Harris Says U.S. Has “Alliance with the Republic of North Korea” [SEE THE VIDEO]

Perhaps she just made a mistake, or maybe she was feeling left out over Joe Biden getting all the attention for gaffes, but either way, Vice President Kamala Harris made a massive blunder Thursday, saying that the U.S. and North Korea have an alliance.

“So the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea, and it an alliance that is strong and enduring,” Harris said at the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.

What she most likely meant to say is “South Korea,” but who knows. President Biden on Thursday was looking around for a dead congresswoman, so at a relative level, calling North Korea an ally is probably not the biggest deal in the world.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)