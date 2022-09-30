UH, WHAT? VP Harris Says U.S. Has “Alliance with the Republic of North Korea” [SEE THE VIDEO]

Perhaps she just made a mistake, or maybe she was feeling left out over Joe Biden getting all the attention for gaffes, but either way, Vice President Kamala Harris made a massive blunder Thursday, saying that the U.S. and North Korea have an alliance.
“So the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea, and it an alliance that is strong and enduring,” Harris said at the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.
What she most likely meant to say is “South Korea,” but who knows. President Biden on Thursday was looking around for a dead congresswoman, so at a relative level, calling North Korea an ally is probably not the biggest deal in the world.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
She’s the black version of a dumb blonde.
In other words, until Jan. 20, 2024 we’re being led by Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumber. How reassuring.
Mrs. Emhoff is a lot dumber than she looks.
look, as long as it’s not trump in the white house. . . trump dod way way worse
This administration is a gaffe machine that keeps giving.
Sort of.
Unless you are a patriotic hard working taxpayer.
biden’s having a hashpauh on her
It depends on the context. Sarah Palin once made the same mistake, but in the very same sentence, as well as several other times in the interview, she got it right which proved that the one time she got it wrong was just a slip of the tongue. Her mind was obviously saying “south”, as it had every other time, but her mouth said “north”. That happens to everyone, and it would be no big deal if Harris did the same.
The problem is if Harris is actually unclear on the difference between North Korea and South Korea. If the context shows that she knows the difference, fine. But if it doesn’t, then we have to worry that she really doesn’t know. She has no background to assure us that she is aware and informed; every time she speaks she displays her vacuousness and ignorance. So it’s a very different case from Palin.
It’s not even called the “Republic of South Korea” even if that’s what she meant to say.
It’s either the “Republic of Korea” or just “South Korea”.
Also North Korea’s official name is the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).
I wish she would just go to North Korea then!