FOOT IN MOUTH SYNDROME: Kamala Slammed for Saying Minorities Will Get Hurricane Assistance First

Vice President Kamala Harris came under withering criticism after saying that “communities of color” would be the first to receive federal assistance following Hurricane Ian’s devastation in Florida.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity,” she said during a discussion at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum. “If we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we need to take into account those disparities and do that work.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw blasted Harris for the comment.

“This is false. @VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background,” she wrote on Twitter.

“If a hurricane hits a state, we should expect the government to help all those affected: black, brown white, purple, green,” said Sadanand Dhume, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Even Elon Musk weighed in, saying that the allocation of resources “should be according to greatest need, not race or anything else.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)